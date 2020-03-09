United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema, has lambasted President Edgar Lungu’s State of the Nation address saying it lacked substance, as it failed to give direction and hope to citizens amid the untold suffering owing to rampant corruption and economic mismanagement, reports Zambian Eye Correspondent.

In his address, Lungu spoke about a host of issues, but, he shortchanged the citizens by not giving them a clear and comprehensive principle of action adopted by his PF government to steer the nation.

On corruption, President Lungu said his government under the corruption prevention interventions has introduced Anti-Corruption content in the school curriculum at primary and secondary meant to instil high integrity values in young people.

The President also said there was significant progress made to further institutionalise prevention of corruption adding that in 2019, 30 more integrity Committees were established in both public and private sectors bringing the total number to 94.

However, Hichilema, believes Lungu was not being sincere, preaching against corruption but letting it breed right under his nose, instead; Hichilema says the citizens were bombarded with conspiracy theories and threats and retributions of something done or not done, even against local traditional and religious leaders.

“A few weeks ago, we called on the PF to seek help from experienced and renowned international law enforcement and investigative agencies, to help solve the gassing and the ritual killings that were taking place around the country, in which a number of citizens lost lives. As usual, our proposal was met with catcalls and derision from the PF rank and file, and government officials,” he said.

President Lungu also said he was contemplating setting up a commission of enquiry into the killings, saying his administration is determined to get to the bottom of the matter and make sure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

In response, Hichilema better known as HH says this is ‘bullshit,’ a waste of taxpayers’ money and an attempt to cover up, adding that the move would gravely undermine the local law enforcement in the eyes of the citizens, and degrades their professional standing with their international cooperating partners.

“Todate the recommendations of the commission of enquiry on voting patterns and electoral violence have not been actioned by government after colossal sums of money was spent.

“Another expensive commission of enquiry whose findings will only be known in late 2021 is not a viable project and must be vehemently rejected,” he added.

”Mr Lungu must be serious and not accuse traditional leaders as being behind the gassing, let him allow local law enforcement, collaborate with their colleagues from international agencies to get to the bottom of this. Another wasteful commission of enquiry shouldn’t be used as a cover up to crimes against citizens, that can easily be dealt with, if the PF ceased interfering with Police operations.”