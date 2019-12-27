Be rest assured that anyone who will participate in rigging the next general elections will do so at their own peril. Severe prosecution, a possible prison sentence and a lifetime of shame awaits them.

Mark my words, it will be the biggest mistake of your lives. We now have the necessary tools and the technical know how to watch you, and you will certainly not get away with it this time around.

The way to win an election is to canvas for votes peacefully and honestly and ultimately let the will of the people reflect in their choice. Not vakuba, aikona man.

Don’t say you were not warned.

HH