Thank you people of Matipa area in Bulilo ward, Chilubi constituency of Northern province for coming to our meeting today. Thank you for recognising that hate and thuggery cannot put food on our tables. Only hard work through agriculture and fish farming as a business, can improve our source of livelihood and nutrition.

Therefore on 13th February, 2020 vote for our candidate Stanislaus Chele as MP because he has what it takes not only to bring peace and unity, but to carry the vision of UPND.

As you might be aware, the Police earlier approved our campaign program but later canceled and only gave us upto today, 15:00 hours to campaign and informed us that if we went beyond, our safety was not guaranteed.

For the love of this country and to avoid endangering innocent lives, we decided to graciously abide by police advice. Going against police advice would have resulted in bloodshed by the PF tribalists who were planning to attack us. Out intelligence had this information already. We are not cowards, we are responsible.

The people of Chilubi told us that they already know what is good for them and the country and will therefore protect the vote together with our officials.

When they bring hate, corruption and incompetence, we shall bring love, unity and prudent management of our country’s resources.

May God bless our country. May Peace reign in Chilubi.

HH.