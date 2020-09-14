By Mwelwa Mwape cic private Reporter.

NORTHERN ~Kasama.

HH BRINGS KASAMA ON STANDSTILL IN LUKASHYA AS HE SAYS

“WHENEVER THEY BRING THE MONEY GET IT AND SAY NAKUCHENJESHA CHI****LA”.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema today brought Kasama on standstill as people of all walks of life scrambled to have a climbsy of him.

Addressing the mega rally at Kapongolo grounds in Lukashya today the UPND leader said that whenever the PF government brings the money to the people and say they care it’s the people’s money stolen from corruption.

At the same venue NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili told the people of Lukashya through a live telephone call that on 17th September the people of Lukashya ought to vote for the UPND candidate Hon Davies Mulenga aka Big Mule.



Mazabuka Member of Parliament Hon Gary Nkombo told the gathering that the nation mourns the late MP of Lukashya but life must go on hence the by election and the people of Lukashya must keep the milage by not voting for PF as they did in 2016.

Hon Patrick Mucheleka the Deputy Secretary General told the gathering that the nation is looking at Lukashya Constituency for the 2021 signal to turn tables, and Ilambo qard Councillor from Lupososhi told the people that he won because the people trusted him and he hence declared interest in contesting at the parliamentary seat next year.

