UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has advised the government to constitute a committee that will protect Zambians both at home and abroad against the Coronavirus.

And Hichilema has called for the suspension of health minister Chitalu Chilufya who is currently being probed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for alleged corrupt practices.

Commenting on the first case of the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa that has been confirmed in Nigeria, Hichilema said concerted efforts are needed to protect citizens against the virus which the World Health Organisation has classified as a global threat.

“The Coronavirus has officially hit Sub-Saharan Africa, as reported in Nigeria. Zambia is certainly at risk and we must immediately put adequate measures in place to protect our country and our people abroad,” Hichilema urged.

“Convene a Coronavirus crisis committee, comprised of the Ministry of Health, Department of Immigration and cooperating partners.”

On the economy, he advised the government to engage in responsible expenditure.

“Suspend wasteful expenditure and pay outstanding salaries for all government workers and retirees. Constitute an economic turnaround task force. These are decisions that we would have made today as they are matters of urgency,” said Hichilema.

Yesterday, the BBC reported the first case of the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa to have been confirmed in Nigeria.

The patient is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and flew into the commercial city of Lagos from Milan on February 25.

Authorities say he is stable with no serious symptoms and is being treated at a hospital in the city.

Elsewhere on the continent, Algeria and Egypt have also confirmed cases of the disease.

The WHO had warned that Africa’s “fragile health systems” meant the threat posed by the virus “is considerable”.

Globally, more than 80,000 people in nearly 50 countries have been infected and nearly 2,800 have died, the majority in China’s Hubei province. Meanwhile, stock markets across the globe are suffering their worst week since the global financial crisis of 2008 as fears over the impact of the coronavirus continue to grip investors.

Markets in Europe fell sharply on Friday morning, with London’s FTSE 100 index sinking more than three per cent.

Asian markets saw more big falls, while in the US, the Dow Jones recorded its biggest daily points drop on Thursday.

Investors are worried the coronavirus impact could spark a global recession.

The news of more coronavirus cases, notably in Italy, has raised concerns of a much larger economic effect than previously expected.