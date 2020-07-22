HH CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY PRAYERS AMIDST THE PANDEMIC

By Chisalu Philip

United Party For National Development -UPND- President Hakainde Hichilema has called for national unity and prayers amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Hichilema has also called for the need to heighten public health awareness and other measures aimed at combating the spread of the virus.

He has told CNFM news that personal responsibility among citizens in regard to observing prescribed public health measures and testing will help save lives.

However, in view of the cases of covid-19 recoded from the National Assembly, the UPND president has charged that it will be wise to close the institution.

(Source CNFM)