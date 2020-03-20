Fellow citizens,

In both bad and good times, we still remain Zambians and Zambians first. We were Zambians before we became politicians, we are Zambians now and we will be Zambians tomorrow and always.

All of us regardless of political and religious affiliation, race or indeed tribe, must unite and help combat this deadly coronavirus disease.

In times of adversities such as in this period of great anxiety and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, when citizens see their leaders set aside their political, religious or other artificial differences and sit down together in a war room to plot against such a perilous pestilence of mass destruction, our people will take the warning very seriously and girdle for battle. We are at war fellow citizens and the world is ahead of us, we cannot afford to remain behind.

Even as we pray over this disease, we also implore each one of you to take self care actions in observing strict hygiene and following instructions of our health care officials, for faith without action is dead.

We are one people and this is time for Zambia and Zambians first.

May God protect our country and may He bless you!

HH.