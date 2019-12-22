Good morning fellow citizens and happy Sunday worship.

We have woken up to the news of another prominent civil rights activist, Laura Miti’s detention in Livingstone last evening, as she and her collegue sought the release of their detained compatriot Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato and his colleagues.

This kind of intolerance by government underscores their determination to instil fear into citizens that are on the frontline of the fight against the PF’s abuses of human rights and other basic freedoms of Zambians, especially as we approach the 2021 elections.

We call upon the Zambia Police to unconditionally release Pilato, Laura Miti, Bornwell Mwewa and all those detained with them without any further delay. They have committed no offense worthy of such harassment and intolerance. We condemn their detentions in the strongest possible terms.

HH