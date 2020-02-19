We are asking Mr Edgar Lungu to please face the citizens on national radio and television and address the nation on the current situation in the country. Citizens are now killing each other on rumours.

To our citizens, please let’s stop this mob psychology of killing each other based on falsehoods. And please let’s stop the ongoing damage to public property, especially police stations. If you are suspicious, just effect a citizens arrest and handover the suspect to police to do their job.

The incidents of gassing diverts our attention as a nation from:

1. Corruption

2. Mukula

3. Bill 10

4. Poor economy

5. Unemployment

6. Load shedding

7. FIC report

8. 48 houses

9. Unpaid retirees

10. High cost of living

11. Fire tenders

There is nothing that we in the opposition can gain from it and we sincerely hope the police are closing in on the culprits.

Meanwhile the UPND Leader has laughed off claims by some PF Officials claiming he is panicking of some revelations by some officials claiming to be aware of people behind the gassing of homes.

Mr Hichilema has wondered how a normal person with a leadership responsibility like President Edgar Lungu can be partying at this time when citizens are being butchered daily.

The UPND Leader said one death is one death too many and should raise alarm in any right minded person including those in Authority.

“That is too much blood being spilled. They expected us to be jogging or enjoying a beer while citizens are living in fear, while citizens are being killed, while school children are being gassed in GOVERNMENT schools”, he said.

Mr Hichilema said the UPND have a responsibility to the citizens to ensure that PF sits up to protect them.

Mr Hichilema said he is touched to see men and women spending sleepness nights providing security to their beloved families because they like everyone else should be protected by the state.

“Call us what you want as long as our people are not secure, we shall forever remain restless because we love them. Stop the killings! Stop the gassing of citizens. Find the culprits and bring them to book”, he added.

North Western Province PF Chairperson Jackson Kungo yesterday accused Mr Hichilema of being jittery like a guilty person in the matter of gassing.

Mr Kungo said it was shameful that UPND has perpetually ignored the voice of reason from among its sober members all because they want to profit from any catastrophe whether natural or incited.

“Why is HH panicking? His MPs allegedly reported GBM to the Police yesterday over his remarks and 24hrs later, HH has acquitted GBM by stating that his former Vice President is blowing hot air. In essence HH is telling Zambians that his MPs went and reported Hot air. Why is HH panicking, Zambians must ask?”, he added.