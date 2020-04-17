The United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has continued his call for a total shutdown of the country, more so after the successful lockdown of Kafue.

President Edgar Lungu recently pronounced the total shutdown of the town after it was classified as the epicenter of the deadly novel pandemic, coronavirus. The town was condoned off and mass tests were conducted.

Kafue has since been reopened for business, after the tests proved that it was safe to do so.

Meanwhile, Hichilema maintains that the country is continuing to record new cases of coronavirus because it has not been shutdown. He believes the open borders are contributing to the cases being registered, as people from different countries continue to have access into the country.

“As part of the shutdown that we advised the government to implement, we stated that all international flights must be stopped,” he says.

He adds the ongoing inflows of people from different countries is endangering the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

“Some new COVID-19 cases are coming in as a result of people still travelling into our country. We mean well when we advise our colleagues,” he adds.

His calls came at the time when those in Kafue were also agitating for the complete lockdown of Lusaka.

They maintained that Lusaka being the capital city is exposed to the pandemic than any other area.

However, according the government, closing the country down would harm the economy, as Zambia depends heavily on imports.