HH CAN NOT PLEASE ALL OF US WITH APPOINTMENTS, LET US BE PATIENT

Yes I feel your pain and disappointment, Brothers and sisters patience is a virtue. Yes new comers and new names have popped up with surprises, it’s a team our president is trying to build that will deliver and we will all rejoice that our able leader has responded to the demands of the people of Zambia. Yes the default we were exposed to is the behaviour of the past government that those who are visible and make too much noise automatically got appointed, well this is the new dawn government.

Here is my encouragement to you all, who are you to cry for an appointment from our president if KBF, Dr.Elias Munshya, Mubita Nawa, Dr.Beyani, Marthar Mushipe and me are still ku wire, this should be comforting to you and you should rejoice. I know some of you are saying I will not participate in 2026 elections, my dear don’t lose hope the biggest win was for us to kick out PF.

Dr. Larry Mweetwa, PhD

UPND Cadre