HH CAN NOT PLEASE ALL OF US WITH APPOINTMENTS, LET US BE PATIENT
Yes I feel your pain and disappointment, Brothers and sisters patience is a virtue. Yes new comers and new names have popped up with surprises, it’s a team our president is trying to build that will deliver and we will all rejoice that our able leader has responded to the demands of the people of Zambia. Yes the default we were exposed to is the behaviour of the past government that those who are visible and make too much noise automatically got appointed, well this is the new dawn government.
Here is my encouragement to you all, who are you to cry for an appointment from our president if KBF, Dr.Elias Munshya, Mubita Nawa, Dr.Beyani, Marthar Mushipe and me are still ku wire, this should be comforting to you and you should rejoice. I know some of you are saying I will not participate in 2026 elections, my dear don’t lose hope the biggest win was for us to kick out PF.
Dr. Larry Mweetwa, PhD
UPND Cadre
Kkkkkk Dr Larry, it’s incorrect to deem yourself a Cardre. I know it’s just high level of humility in you, I insist you aren’t.
Your counsel and word of advice is timely and it ought to be appreciated by all well meaning Zambians.
I submit.
I agree with you
Indeed a royal one at that!! Your advice is great and those complaining must for sure take a glance ku wire to see who and who is still hanging!! Good things come to those who wait!! Bally knows everyone ku wire mor than anyone else…give him time, he’s working on it! Pf is out, that was our goal to be celebrating!!
Even if HH is given time shall he honestly appoint every UPND cadre to a government post? Practically impossible! People should just go on with their lives painful and unfair for some as it may seem. But patience always pays. Beshiba uko ufumine, tabeshibo uko uleya.
The people crying for appointments are UPND cadres like you, Larry. The rest of us are just waiting for the new Government to fulfil the promises made before elections.