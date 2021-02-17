By Smart Eagles
The Young African Leaders Initiative YALI president Andrew Ntewewe says the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot be trusted with State Power.
Speaking when he featured on Pan African’s ‘People’s Debate’ programme, Mr. Ntewewe reiterated his earlier statement that the UPND convention was a sham as it exposed Mr.Hichilema’s dictatorial and undemocratic tendencies.
He said the UPND convention was used to rubber stamp changes to their party constitution in order to declare Mr.Hichilema as a life president of the opposition party.
“The convention was a sham and a disgrace to democracy because it does not meet the benchmark of a democratic convention. UPND delegates were duped into thinking that they were also going to be given an opportunity to elect the party president and vice president,” Mr.Ntewewe said.
And Mr.Ntewewe said Mr.Hichilema should not convince himself that he has already won the August 12, elections even before the votes are cast,as this is a recipe for anarchy.
He said the decision of who becomes Republican President after the August polls lies in the hands of the Zambia people.
Meanwhile, Mr.Ntewewe said President Lungu’s assurance of peace and order ahead of the elections is commendable and should be taken seriously by the enforcement agencies.
“Zambians should remain peaceful even as we approach the elections.Law enforcement agencies should ensure that perpetrators of violence are dealt with accordingly,” Mr. Ntewewe said.
Its sad to observe that yali president îs a salogate of pf. In all his speaches there has never been a time when he talked as one from an NGo. At the time of bill ten we saw how he wanted the bill to go through. When privatisation issue came by Nawakwi Ntewewe spoke with vernome idicating that he îs full of hatred. He even pretended to have gone round the country to get signatures from youths so that a commission could be instituted. How without shame he speaks of how elections were Done diring UPND conversion forgeting that in 2016 People were asked to raise hands as a way of voting contrarly to norms of voting its shame for this Ntewewe to speak without remorse
if zambians make the decision on who should become their president, when did they employ you as their spokesperson?, I don’t remember interviewing a ntewewe to spokesperson for me.
Ntewewe is saving his personal interests. He knows very well that when HH becomes a president his livelihood on plundered public funds is at stake. He is currently enjoying himself with his fellow plunderers in corridors of power.