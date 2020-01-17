By Chilufya Tayali

DON’T JUDGE PF BASED ON YOUR PERSONAL FRUSTRATION AND THINK THAT, THEY WILL LOSE IN 2021, HH CAN’T WIN AN ELECTION

I would be one of the most frustrated persons if I were to count on what I hoped for, from PF, or broken promises, but I would be very naive to think that, Hakainde Hichilema would do better.

I know the frustrated socialites, who think they carry the voice of all Zambians think, that, ECL has lost popularity, but open your eyes and see, how many by-elections is HH winning even in his strongholds.

Look at the margins of the Kaoma Mayoral by-election, do you think, HH is gaining grounds?

Yes, there are challenges, but people away from social media, who go and stand on the line to cast a vote, while the socialites are busy being negative on social media, still have confidence in ECL.

If you talk on a personal level, between HH and ECL, which leader looks more reasonable, understanding (if you get a chance to talk to him) and good hearted?

We know the history of HH in Zambia’s public affairs when he was contracted to help sell our companies, only he came out rich and fails to explain how he did it.

Right now, I am asking him about his parents, he can’t explain because he is of a questionable character.

So, young people like Mwaba Mutale, who feel frustrated because certain things have not worked well for them, I would ask you to still hold your peace, preserve this Country and not give it away to HH, because you will lose everything.

President Lungu is not destroying this Country he is trying, though some of us, may think he could have done better, but certainly he far better than HH, charging by history and character.

