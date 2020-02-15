UPND Leader Hakainde Hicgilema says President Edgar Lungu’s lopsided warning that they are closing in on the criminals alleged to be behind the gassing of people on one hand, while on the other offering huge sums of money to those with the information about these thugs, characterises the tragic irony with which the PF has been governing Zambia.

Mr Hichilema says veiled political threats to an already threatened citizenry accelerates uncertainty and fear.

The UPND Leader says this is a grave situation requiring a somber disposition than a wavering commitment.

He said the criminals must be brought to book and the suspects already in police custody must be thoroughly interrogated within the confines of the law, so that they can disclose the people masterminding these heinous crimes.

Mr Hichilema has however called on members of the public to refrain from acts of taking the law in their hands.

He said such behaviour is unhelpful and has potential to merely inflict injury, and even death on equally distressed citizens, who maybe completely innocent.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday warned those behind the gassing of innocent citizens in selected parts of the Country that their days are numbered.

“Whatever their motivation, we are closing in on you. We will find you and you will pay for your criminal activities.To all those daring me as President, you will have yourselves to blame when I act and no one will speak for you. You cannot injure society and expect to go free”, he said in a posting on his Facebook page.

President Lungu restated that there is K250,000 cash to anyone with any information on people behind this menace.

He assured Citizens that he will do everything it takes to protect them as that is his number one responsibility and has ordered the Zambia Army to move in immediately and control the gassing situation.