By Logic Lukwanda

Opposition upnd president Hakainde Hichilema says the current happenings in Zambia may plunge the country into serious chaos if not handled properly.

Mr Hichilema is therefore calling on government to seek the assistance of international investigative wings to come and assist dealing with the gassing incidences in the country for the purposes of transparency.

In a statement to phoenix news, Mr Hichilema is concerned that over the last three months, the country has seen over 20 individuals killed either by mobs or by the police, as the nation is gripped with criminal acts of chemical gassing right across the republic.

He has wondered that three months into these events, the police claim to have arrested over 30 people with none of them produced before the courts of law, and so far there is no proper explanation to the citizens as to what is causing these criminal acts.

Mr Hichilema adds that despite deploying the armed forces and other security agencies, the incidents seem to be on the upswing than on decline leaving citizens wondering and feeling helpless, and subsequently resorting to the illegalities of mob justice resulting in the unfortunate loss of innocent lives.

PHOENIX NEWS