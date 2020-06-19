By L. Namukolo

The opposition Alliance partners for 2021 general elections today in the morning held its press briefing, comprising the Upnd president Hakainde Hichilema, NDC president Chishimba kambwili , ADD Secretary General Mubita Anakoka and mr Lukuku.

Dr Kambwili said the ECZ should not take people for granted by increasing the Nominations fees abnormal. Kambwili said the institution was favouring the PF party and wanted to block the poor people from participating and exercising their constitutional rights by contesting in various positions. Kambwili further rejected Bill 10. Kambwili further castigated the catholic MPs an organisation comprises of pf MPs for attacking the catholic bishops.

Meanwhile, President HH said the alliance pact was against the bill 10 because it was bringing back the one party state which majority of people fought for in 1990. Hakainde said the PF should give respect to the catholic bishops because they have been there before and helped the country since 1990 and also in 2001 for the No third term campaigning. President HH said bill 10 is a very bad document that should be withdrawn because it was giving too much power to the president. Hakainde further talked about some articles and clauses in bill 10 and explained to the people about it. He talked about the power that the president is going to create provincial boundaries and also the four Paramount Chiefs inserted clause in it.

And ADD party Secretary General Mr Mubita Anakoka who represented President Charles Milupi said the have witnessed that the rule of law in the country has tremendous broken down. Since 2016 the rule of law is not been fairly applied. We have witnessed and seen where PF are abusing the courts and police on its citizens. Mr Mubita also questioned the ECZ’s move to print very hard copies and also the duration of NRC’s and voters cards given of 30 days.

Mubita also questioned the motive behind the ECZ to allow the prisoners to vote next year.

He furthered warned that they will not allow what happened in 2016 general elections to continue come next year as the are much ready to go on head.