By Stembridge Sikalundu

HH COME ON AND LIBERATE THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA IF YOU ARE THE CHOSEN ONE

There is no purpose, idea, reason, to begin to doubt that this country has leaders in govt imposed on the Zambian people, they have failed to deliver and that is what happens in every nature of life, the current state of the nation should not be politicised but considerd a lesson learned by the people of Zambia to understand what can be imagined from just sympathising someone to be president of this country ,the damage is severe and the repair may take too long than from what we just see and hear. The nation has become poorer and the leaders in govt who were poor are richer than the country and everyone should remain docile and patient waiting for savages to ruin the country further, HH must come and mop out the stinking debry in the entire govt system which at the moment is rotten to the core, create independent operations of institutions, the public order act, overhaul the judiciary, the police, civil service and appoint Zambians on merit ,restraining from the regionalism syndrome which is visible in the PF .

The UPND is the largest opposition political party in Zambia and the longest , having been founded over 20 years ago, HH is the president and his courage to overcome intimidation and threats on his life should remind all of us what is in line of his destney, the last general election was mared with irregularities which indicates that his victory was stolen, however Zambians should not loose hope to believe in something we have never done before, it may just be the solution for us now and the future generations to come, we are not mgicians to know but how are the other nations able to appoint leaders that transform lives and greater their nations, leaders should not be a source of worry but a national pride from what is done to improve things and generally the lives of people, I choose to plead with HH to bend down to God and present himself with his abilities to transform this country and save the people of Zambia .

There are a number of reasons that support my wish for change of govt, just like we fought MMD out of power, corruption, failed policies, poor governance, oppression, selective patterns of development, regional appointments, these may not be the only reasons which should justify change of govt , when the future is uncertain hope should be replaced and not extinguished, the legacy theme has been tried twice on two presidents unfortunately from their first days of presidency it was Christmas, scandal after scandal, party after party .The messages coming from HH are rightly poised from his analytical skills and point of view. This may be his time to wipe the terribles from the people of Zambia. May God be with him and the people of Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA MY BELOVED COUNTRY