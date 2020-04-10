HH COMMEMORATES HIS ARREST AND INCARCERATION WITH A DONATION TO FIGHT COVID-19 AT CHIMBOKAILA PRISON

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema today commemorated the 3rd anniversary of the police raid on his home and eventual arrest with a call to service and commitment in supporting inmates and detainees in correctional facilities around the country.

And the Minister of Home Affairs Steven Kampyongo says President Edgar Lungu is happy with his opposition counterpart’s donation to the correctional facility in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Hichilema, who made the donation to Mr Kampyongo at Chimbokaila Correctional facility through his Secretary General Stephen Katuka, said he remembers the day he was attacked at his house but keeps no grudge against all the people involved in his arrest and the eventual trumped up treason charge brought against him.

Heavily armed police officers raided his residence in New Kasama area of Lusaka on the night of 10th April 2017.

In a James Bond movie-like style, police switched off power at the house, blocked the main roads and broke down the gates to gain access to the estate before firing teargas into the house where Mr Hichilema, his wife Mutinta and their children were at the time of the raid.

“All President Hichilema is interested in is to ensure that the vulnerable in society including detainees and inmates have resources they need to remain safe all the time,” said Mr Katuka.

Mr Katuka said as a former prison detainee, President Hichilema knows and understands the life threatening conditions obtained inside the prison walls.

He observed that the advent of the novel coronavirus has increased the risk of loosing life not only among prison inmates but also prison waders and other staffs working within the facility.

The items donated include

100 by 25 Kgs bags of mealie meal, 10 thermometers, 3 boxes of hand sanitisers and a cow to feed the inmates, detainees and prisoners.

He also donated 20 boxes of hygiene soap for use by inmates.

Mr Katuka said the donation is a special occasion for President Hichilema and the party as it coincides with the day he was arrested and later detained at Lilayi, Chimbokaila Correctional facility before being transferred to Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe.

Mr Katuka said President Hichilema and the UPND understand that the hard economic challenges coupled by the effects of coronavirus the country is going through has affected the prisoners as their families are unable to provide for them.

He said as a former detainee, President Hichilema is aware prisoners are worried about the lifestyle of their families out there.

“It is for this reason the party proposed measures to government on how it can help citizens, detainees and inmates during this period of COVID -19.”

Mr Katuka further emphasized President Hichilema’s proposed to government to deconjest the prisons during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic because it is practically impossible for inmates and detainees to comply and keep a physical distance given the environment they live.

“Having spent 127 days in prison, he finds it difficult to remain silent when he knows that the environment in the prisons poses risk of COVID-19 infection,” bemoaned Mr Katuka.

Mr Katuka said it is President Hichilema’s prayer that measures are worked on to stop the transmission of novel coronavirus from spreading into the prisons.

Correctional Service Regional Commanding officer Paul Simasiku Mwizabi commended Mr Kampyongo for accepting the donation.

And Mr Kampyongo expressed happiness that the opposition UPND decided to make the donation to the correctional service through his office.

Mr Kampyongo described the occassion as a joyous one because it was directed to the prisoners during Easter holiday.

“President Edgar Lungu is equally happy that the UPND President has donated to the correctional services otherwise I would not have come to receive the donation,” said Mr Kampyongo.

He said COVID-19 does not choose as it can be seen from its devastating effects.

“Politics is about the people and if the people are whipped out, there will be no politics,” said Mr Kampyongo.

He said fighting COVID-19 should not be politicised because it does not choose but affects everyone.

Mr Kampyongo said it is the desire of government to ensure that the correctional services are made safe for the inmates.

Mr Katuka was accompanied by the party’s chairperson for Health Dr Kalila, deputy Treasurer General Felix Ngoma and Lusaka province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta.

Others in the entourage were deputy national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, Lusaka district deputy youth chairperson Martha Simange and national nouth trustee Charmaine Pule.

