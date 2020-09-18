“There’s no time for bickering and blame games but for serious examination, correction and moving forward, because we don’t have the luxury of time,” says the opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Here’s is his full post:

==================

Fellow citizens,

We wish to extend our heartfelt appreciation to our voters that cast their votes in our favour in yesterday’s by elections around the country. We sincerely thank them for bestowing us the trust to be their choice among many of our competitors that put up a spirited campaign.

For those of our citizens that voted for our opponents, we sincerely believe that you will appreciate our message of hope, national unity and economic development in 2021, and vote for us. We will continue talking to you. We also wish to congratulate our candidates for a courageous fight, amidst so many challenges they met along the way. Don’t lose hope, opportunities abound and change is coming.

An endurance athlete’s most important motivation to compete is to win and to win big, but it also affords them an opportunity to identify areas they need to improve upon for the next race. Where we won, we will strive to win big next time and where we lost, we will assess our performance and strive to do better. There’s no time for bickering and blame games but for serious examination, correction and moving forward, because we don’t have the luxury of time.

Finally, we congratulate all our political opponents that participated in this epic race. Others like us won in certain areas, while others yet again like us, lost in other places. The biggest winners and our greatest heroes, were all the people that participated, and we congratulate them most sincerely. We now look forward to the 2021 election that must be conducted in a free atmosphere, without any form of intimidation, violence and corruption.

HH aka Bally.