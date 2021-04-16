HH CONDEMNS UPND, PF CADRES CLASH

Opposition UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema has condemned the clash between his party cadres and their PF counterparts which happened in Kabwata constituency during the ward primary elections for adoptions of candidates ahead of the nominations next month.

He has further condemned the arrest of 14 party members following the clash wondering why police did not apprehend any PF cadres in connection with the incident.

Mr. Hichilema has since asked the police to release the UPND members saying they are innocent.

The UPND cadres remain detained in police custody.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale says the police are yet to charge the cadres disclosing that eight more have been apprehended.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hichilema has sympathized with a civil servant working with the Ministry of Works and Supply who was harassed by some suspected PF cadres at her office. -Diamond TV