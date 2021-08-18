PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) Highvie Hamududu has congratulated Hakainde Hichilema, on his emphatic presidential victory.

Hamududu says his party trusts that President-elect Hichilema will not lose sight of the aspirations of the Zambians as clearly expressed in the just-ended election.

In a statement to Kalemba, Hamududu said: “this is an immense responsibility that has been bestowed upon the President-elect and we would like to wish him well on the huge task ahead of him.”

He said the PNUP is ready to cooperate with the new government.

“That being said, as the only other political party with representation in Parliament, aside the current big two, we promise to play our role in holding the new government accountable, and provide the necessary checks and balances with objectivity,” Hamududu, an economist, said.

He added that Zambia needed a fresh start.

