Congratulations to Lily Mutamz aka Gelo wa pa Zed for attracting over 70,000 subscribers to her YouTuben chanel.

We encourage youths of diverse talents to take advantage of the various platforms to build your brands. In the near future, there will be more Zambian produced content for the international market on Netflix and other prestigious platforms, that will grow our creative and media industry.

Keep it up and keep enlightening and entertaining Zambians and the world at large.

HH

Subscribe to her channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/MutamzRecordsTV/videos