Congratulations to President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. They had a spirited campaign and their message resonated with the American people. Their victory is historic for numerous reasons as they have received more votes than any other candidates in US history and have produced the first female Vice President, as well as first person of colour to assume the Vice Presidency.

As proponents of democracy, we extend our congratulations to the American people and we are confident that the United States will continue to set a good example for democracy across the world.

We wish the newly elected President and Vice-President the very best in their tenure of office.

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND President