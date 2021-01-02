Press Release.

HH CONSOLES MUMBWA FLOOD VICTIMS, DONATES AND SAYS HIS GOVT WILL PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

This morning we took time to console victims of floods in Mumbwa District, Central Province and we offered them support within our reach such as mealie meal and other life supporting goods and services to see them through this difficult moment.

Two people died and several others including children got severely injured as a result of the floods which led to some dams collapsing in the District.

We encouraged the grieving to remain strong and the injured God’s healing mercies.

Beside prayers and in order to alleviate such disasters when in government this year, we will ensure adequate funding to the weather forecast department including human capacity so that our people can be getting alerted on time and whenever possible put evacuation measures on standby. Technology has reached advanced stages and situations that we can avoid using resources given to us by God, Almighty, will be getting dealt with decisively so that both life and property are protected.

May God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND PRESIDENT.