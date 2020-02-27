HH CONTINUES EXHIBITING HIS INCOMPARABLE ECONOMIC REDEMPTION IDEAS AS HE WRITE BELOW

A farmer in UPND gets 10 heifers that are in calf (pregnant). The first year they produce set 1 of 10 calves. Second Year they produce another ten of set one calves. Third year they still produce 10 calves in set one. Then the calves that were produced in year one start producing set two calves.

Calves produced in year three of set one start producing Set 2 calves and the cycle goes on and on. Meanwhile in the third year the farmer gives 10 heifers to another farmer through a revolving system.

By year five if this farmer has not sold any animal, he would have 110 cows valued at K495,000 live weight, holding losses constant and ensuring steers are swapped with heifers. This does not include about 10 liters of milk the cows produce when the calves are suckling.

These are things a Government that borrows a eurobond must invest in, not fire tenders and Presidential jets.

HH