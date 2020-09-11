HH CRITICISES DELAY TO NRC DISTRIBUTION

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has criticised the government’s delay to distributing National Registration Cards (NRCs) for voting, saying that the people of Zambia are not fools.

It follows the announcement by home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo of a delay to the second phase of NRC distribution, just two days before the cards were due to be issued in Central, Muchinga, Southern, Lusaka and Western Provinces on September 1st.

Voter registration for the 2021 general election is due to begin on October 19th.

Commenting on the delay, Mr Hichilema said that Zambians should not allow the government to fail on such an important process.

“In this regard, we are telling this government [to] allow the second phase of NRC issuance to start. What sensible explanation have they attached to the postponement of the second phase of NRCs in Central, Muchinga, Southern, Lusaka and Western provinces?” He asked.

He called on the ministry of home affairs to address the problem, saying ““you can’t be murmuring and toying with a serious process such as this one.”

It follows accusations against the government that it has been selectively issuing NRCs in PF strongholds, while neglecting areas which are likely to vote for opposition parties.

“Be on your feet, get your NRCs, then your voter’s cards and vote out PF. That’s the only way you will have secured your future and that of posterity,” HH urged voters.