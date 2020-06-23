UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has criticised the poor workmanship exhibited by AVIC International in constructing the Lumumba Road, calling it a manifestation of government corruption.

Mr Hichilema said it was shameful that a road which cost tax-payers US$1.2 billion had to be reconstructed only a few months after initial completion.

His comments follow the news last week that Chinese firm AVIC Intentional has been asked to redo sections of the Lumumba and Great North roads less than eight months after they completed construction.

The opposition leader was inspecting the Lumumba Road over the weekend, along with human rights activist Brebner Changala.

HH went on to accuse the PF government of wasting tax-payers’ money on frivolous infrastructure projects while the majority of Zambians suffered as a result.

He said that when the time came for his party to form a government, roads would be built at the right cost and to a high standard, saving money for other important sectors such as health, agriculture, sanitation and education.

Mr Hichilema identified corruption as one of the greatest challenges currently facing Zambia and promised to bring it to an end when his party takes power in 2021.

He therefore urged Zambians to vote wisely in next year’s elections and to protect the country’s resources from further plunder by the PF.