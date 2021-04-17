Opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has come out to dismiss reports that he is sick, reports Asa Manda.

An online publication linked to the ruling party has been running stories that HH has fallen sick and that he has appointed Monze Central MP Jack Mwiimbu to act as President.

The Publication claims that since the resignation of Charles Kakoma and Mbabala MP Ephraim Bbelemu who were close to HH, the move had affected the health of the UPND leader.

It also claimed that Vice president Mutale Nalumango was complaining on why Mwiimbu had been appointed to act and not her as Vice president.

HH took a live video yesterday walking around with Nalumango outside his masion in New Kasama, East of Lusaka.

The UPND also recorded a video cycling in his yard to prove that he was well contrary to reports.

“They wish me ill but they can’t steal my joy nor my good health. God has my back,” HH said on Friday.-ZE