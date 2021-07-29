HH DARES POLICE TO KILL HIM OR LET HIM LEAVE CHIPATA AIRPORT.

UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema, has, once again, been blocked by the Police in Chipata from leaving the Airport where he just landed.

Hichilema has told the police to either allow him to proceed or kill him right there at the Airport.

He writes;

“Just arrived at Chipata Airport here in Eastern Province but the Police under instructions don’t want us to pass through the city for whatever reasons.

We are sleeping right in the plane and we go nowhere until we are allowed entry into Chipata.

This is our Country and our people have suffered enough at the hands of the few corrupt in the outgoing PF regime.

It’s either we are allowed to proceed or they kill us just at the airport here.”

All roads leading to the airport were also sealed off to prevent his security team and supporters from receiving him when he landed.

The Police are under stern instructions to block all manner of mingling that Hichilema may want to embark on.