HAKAINDE HICHILEMA DECLARES 2020 AS THE YEAR OF ACTION.

INCOMING republican President Hakainde Hichilema has advised Zambians to demand entitlement in all deals PF are doing.

“Demand your shares from Mukula tree and the recent legalised Marijuana from PF because they don’t mean well in those corruption stinking deals”, Said Hichilema.

The UPND leader disclosed that Lungu and his minions has been eating alone sidelining indigenous people who suffered for this country.

” Do not be afraid to change the regime because in our UPND government vision and policies will be in place without wasting time”, he continued.

📷FXZ