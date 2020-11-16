HH DEMANDS K10 MILLION FROM EPP LEADER CHILUFYA TAYALI OR RETRACT A STATEMENT HE MADE YESTERDAY DURING A PRESS BRIEFING

Below is the statemet from HH’s lawyers:

It is on the premise of the foregoing that our cient has instructed us to demand and we so demand that you retract the above mentioned utterances and issue an unequivocal and acceptable apology to be published in the same manner that you published the words complained about by retum of post. This aspect of the demand also Includes a demand for an apology from the ZNBC Board for the unfair airing of defamatory material complained about without following the media ethics of fair coverage.

Our client also demands that you atone for the pecuniary damage you have caused him in the amount of K10, 000, 000.00 and costs in the amount of K350, 000.00 within 7 days from the date of this letter.

In default of issuing a retraction and apology as aforesaid, our dient shall be constrained to issue legal process and committal proceedings against you In the High Court of Zambia and we are instructed to proceed to render you bankrupt if you fail to settle the judgment debt and costs to be awarded by the Court so that the semblance of your political (or whatever) career shall be ruined forever.

