Kambwili said the opinion poll predicting a likely UPND win should be dismissed for having people like Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa on it, who he said was a UPND member, just like any other favourable opinion to the PF, which showed some individuals inclination towards the ruling party. He said the best opinion poll will be on August 12.

He charged that Hichilema did not deserve to be a national leader.

“He doesn’t even deserve to be in politics he’s supposed to be a chief because of the love for his tribe. He’s supposed to be a chief because of the love for tribalism,” Kambwili said.

“But he’s the same person you wanted to serve as vice-president to,” Kambwili was asked, and in response said: “That’s why I left because I realised he was the wrong type. That’s why I left because I realised he was a wrong guy.”

“Didn’t you leave on arguments that he wanted to run everything under the UPND name?” another question was posed to Kambwili.

