Dear Editor,
HH DIDN’T INSULT UTUPUBA TULETALIKA
_MUNYOKO MEANS A FRIEND
Pa Munyoko
Mupe Munyoko
Bape Banyoko
Tupe tunyoko.
Munyoko is a Tonga word which means “A friend”.
“PA” is a Tonga word which means “GIVE” in English and it’s actually a doing word.
So, if someone wants to make a statement from these two Tonga words, a statement will go like… “Pa Munyoko”. meaning _give your friend._ That’s Tonga you’ll find from chief moonze which is normally called Cibizyi by the local people.
It’s not an insult ba PF
_UTUPUBA TULETALIKA_
Stanley Munyengwe