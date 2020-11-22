Dear Editor,

HH DIDN’T INSULT UTUPUBA TULETALIKA

_MUNYOKO MEANS A FRIEND

Pa Munyoko

Mupe Munyoko

Bape Banyoko

Tupe tunyoko.

Munyoko is a Tonga word which means “A friend”.

“PA” is a Tonga word which means “GIVE” in English and it’s actually a doing word.

So, if someone wants to make a statement from these two Tonga words, a statement will go like… “Pa Munyoko”. meaning _give your friend._ That’s Tonga you’ll find from chief moonze which is normally called Cibizyi by the local people.

It’s not an insult ba PF

_UTUPUBA TULETALIKA_

Stanley Munyengwe