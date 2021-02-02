HH DIFFICULT TO WORK WITH, SAYS GBM

CITIZENS should question UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema why he has failed to work with seven vice-presidents since he took over the political party, PF vice-chairman for mobilization Geoffrey Mwamba has said.

He said he had worked with Mr Hichilema and he fully understood what kind of a person he was than the UPND members who were blindly chanting slogans.

Mr Mwamba, who served as UPND vice President for administration before he resigned to re-join the PF, was speaking in Kitwe when he addressed about 200 residents who joined the ruling party together with former NDC secretary general Mwenya Musenge.