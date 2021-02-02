HH DIFFICULT TO WORK WITH, SAYS GBM
CITIZENS should question UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema why he has failed to work with seven vice-presidents since he took over the political party, PF vice-chairman for mobilization Geoffrey Mwamba has said.
He said he had worked with Mr Hichilema and he fully understood what kind of a person he was than the UPND members who were blindly chanting slogans.
Mr Mwamba, who served as UPND vice President for administration before he resigned to re-join the PF, was speaking in Kitwe when he addressed about 200 residents who joined the ruling party together with former NDC secretary general Mwenya Musenge.
You are right, people with bad manners can not work with H.H
Example number one is you ba GBM
Still more Pf should pack, it has failed to unite or work with other Zambians
GBM need mental examination, UPND had 7 VPs since inception and only 3 served under HH including himself.
…..dwelling too much on negativity as regards other peoples characters does not work well
in life. When God elevates the people we fight, it will be difficult to approach them for help.
In my mothers tongue they say DON’T SOIL WHERE YOU LEFT, YOU MAY GO BACK TO SEAT THEIR AGAIN. Even if its a wife, bless them when they leave you……..
The problem is the culture of our politicians who believe in handout and not hard work. HH’s money is a product of hard work and I do not understand why some career politicians feel they should simply share that money with him.
The honest will find HH admirable and easy to work with. Just like oxygen cannot come together with carbon dioxide to form water of life but will readily combine with hydrogen for the wanted result, so also will the crooked like GBM find working with HH difficult when the straight minded people will readily do so and enjoy his company at places of work.