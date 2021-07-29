Opposition UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema (HH) this afternoon ignored an order given by Police Chief Kakoma Kanganja by conducting a roadshow campaign in Nampundwe,, Shibuyunji and Situmbeko areas in Central Province .

The Police Boss warned yesterday that Police will deal with Political leaders who have decided to abrogate the ECZ and Ministry of Health pandemic measures.

Kanganja ordered that all many of public procession must not be allowed threatening to deal with those who will disregard the law including Police officers who fail to implement the law.

But HH who held a roadshow campaign in Central Province said no one will stand on his way.

”No one stands in the way of a decided population,” HH said.

The Police were yet to respond to the development by press time.

227246042_1484116691943054_4704933516018487357_n

226895261_1484116615276395_6723554653297022628_n

226492607_1484116728609717_563214491506319973_n

225978206_1484116658609724_954851394255081247_n

225081433_1484116781943045_542116950645633042_n

221385433_1484116831943040_1459034802796519274_n

228315509_1483997211955002_4861865225271102488_n

227408525_1483996961955027_1598879286496935563_n

226128467_1483997111955012_4246053106351787305_n

224939172_1483997018621688_1442249511201304819_n

216368017_1483996735288383_4583655036848126267_n

215752348_1483996925288364_3419069548418253745_n

215752348_1483996851955038_86333831418328920_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here