Opposition UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema (HH) this afternoon ignored an order given by Police Chief Kakoma Kanganja by conducting a roadshow campaign in Nampundwe,, Shibuyunji and Situmbeko areas in Central Province .

The Police Boss warned yesterday that Police will deal with Political leaders who have decided to abrogate the ECZ and Ministry of Health pandemic measures.

Kanganja ordered that all many of public procession must not be allowed threatening to deal with those who will disregard the law including Police officers who fail to implement the law.

But HH who held a roadshow campaign in Central Province said no one will stand on his way.

”No one stands in the way of a decided population,” HH said.

The Police were yet to respond to the development by press time.