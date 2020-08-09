HH DOES IT AGAIN, THIS TIME AROUND, HE DONATES A ROSA BUS TO PILGRIM WESLEYAN CHURCH!!

By Mable Mulutula

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has donated a Rosa Bus to Pilgrim Wesleyan Church in Chawama compound.



When we say “SONTA EPOWABOMBA”, we point at what someone did or does or has done before being in government….. because whilst in government, it is our money (taxpayers money) that is used to build roads, schools, hospitals, markets, etc….



Let me know what someone did before he became President apart from swindling his clients of their hard earned money when he was still a Law Practitioner leading to the Law Association of Zambia revoking his licence (which was later given back to him ahead of 2015 Presidential By-Elections in order to save him from shame during campaigns). THIEF/SWINDLER…..

President HH, only jealousy people hate you….

And it is a sin to be jealous of someone.



May GOD continue to prosper you Mr President.

We love you HH aka Bally.