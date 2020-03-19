Mr. Hichilema Has Clearly Demonstrated That He Does Not Respect Human Rights – ZAPD

Julien Mwape, Director General at Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD), has questioned UPND MPs to state who they are representing in Parliament as they ignore the plight of 1.7m persons with disabilities, women and youths in view of the proportional representation clause in Bill 10 that guarantees an automatic representation in parliament without being contested for in any election.

“It’s a case of throwing a baby with dirty bath water. Why don’t they want to debate progressive clauses?” she wondered.

In view of this concern, the persons with disabilities, yesterday, travelled to Mr. Hichilema’s residence to air their grievances over his insistence and directive that the UPND must thwart the constitutional amendments as contained in Bill 10.

However, the opposition UPND leader’s supporters harassed and beat them up, causing serious injuries to one elderly woman. Mr. Hichilema has not issued any statement to condemn the incident.

Yesterday, Rev. Lackson Malombola, a columnist for Zambia Reports, in his article, stated that, “the bottom line is that Mr. Hichilema and his UPND have no respect for human rights and probably we must pay more attention to those calling for a new governance system.”

Rev. Malombola observed that the case was the same in 2016 when they decampaigned an Enhanced Bill of Rights that could have guaranteed the protection of the rights of citizens and lay a claim from Government on any violation of such rights.

“Mr. Hichilema’s instructions to his Members of Parliament to walk out of Parliament when Bill 10 came up for second reading is yet another demonstration of his insensitivity and non respect for human rights,” Rev. Malombola continued.

And Prof. Lungwangwa,

a UPND MP for Nalikwanda, has questioned the politics of his party president, Mr. Hichilema.

“We may not agree on a number of issues, but we develop nations by consensus through compromise. What is happening in our country’s political space is unacceptable! The Constitution is a sacred document which rises above partisan politics and looks at the interest of the country.”