Bowman disapproves of HH being called Bally

LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema does not qualify to be called Bally because he does not come from the Copperbelt.

According to a story published by the News Diggers Newspaper, Lusambo argues that; the “Bally” word is not affecting those in the PF in any way.

“The Bally thing, I can assure you that we did that with the late Frederick Chiluba. They called him Bally and Bally came from the Copperbelt,” Lusambo has been quoted as saying.

Further, Lusambo added that Bally is ‘coned’ way of referring to one’s father on the Copperbelt.

“It is Bally; it is also called mudala. It is also called umufyashi. In Copperbelt there is alao another word you use to describe Bally; ‘ah boi mu Ninja epo ali?’ Those are the words that we used on the Copperbelt. Hakainde Hichilema has no trace from the Copperbelt!” Lusambo said.

“So people are trying to bring Hakainde Hichilema to the limelight but they have failed….”

Lusambo insisted that marketing Hichilema as a Bally was a desperate move from a losing team.

“What is Bally? Define Bally? For us who are born and bred from Copperbelt Province, we know that Bally is a word that has been used several times and the person who brought the word when he came into Lusaka was late president Chiluba. So, let them come up with things which can convince the people of Zambia,” said Lusambo.