Bowman disapproves of HH being called Bally
LUSAKA Province minister Bowman Lusambo says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema does not qualify to be called Bally because he does not come from the Copperbelt.
According to a story published by the News Diggers Newspaper, Lusambo argues that; the “Bally” word is not affecting those in the PF in any way.
“The Bally thing, I can assure you that we did that with the late Frederick Chiluba. They called him Bally and Bally came from the Copperbelt,” Lusambo has been quoted as saying.
Further, Lusambo added that Bally is ‘coned’ way of referring to one’s father on the Copperbelt.
“It is Bally; it is also called mudala. It is also called umufyashi. In Copperbelt there is alao another word you use to describe Bally; ‘ah boi mu Ninja epo ali?’ Those are the words that we used on the Copperbelt. Hakainde Hichilema has no trace from the Copperbelt!” Lusambo said.
“So people are trying to bring Hakainde Hichilema to the limelight but they have failed….”
Lusambo insisted that marketing Hichilema as a Bally was a desperate move from a losing team.
“What is Bally? Define Bally? For us who are born and bred from Copperbelt Province, we know that Bally is a word that has been used several times and the person who brought the word when he came into Lusaka was late president Chiluba. So, let them come up with things which can convince the people of Zambia,” said Lusambo.
Lusambo talks as if he owns Copperbelt. What is he mean not coming from the Copperbelt?
LUSAMBO is dull and very dull chap who doesnt think properly coz thereis nothing wrong in calling HH BALLY even if he does come from CB ,so u mean for anyone to be called JAMES has to come ITALY MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM kaya
Bwana it’s you in a deep slumber here and I cant blem you cause before the national team disaster most of cb boys including you your lusambo never used to come to lusaka, I remember back then a person from CB had to hire a lusaka driver when they came visiting in a mines corona. The word belly had been in lusaka even before you were born young man. Just eat and make sure you eat with both hand coz the out come next year after August ha hell knows, some are jail destiny hope you not among.
Why should this name of Bally unsettle Hon. Lusambo?
Where is the problem here? Anyone can be nicknamed. What is wrong with calling Calling HH “Bally”? Lusambo can’t sleep now…Sunday Chanda can’t sleep too just because of youths calling HH “Bally”. Ba Sata was Nick named ” king cobra” and their was no fuss. Sunday and Lusambo know very well that this name will soon be a Household name especially amongst youths and that will be the end of their road in abusing government resources next year 2021.