HH DONATES BLOCKS AND CEMENTS AMOUNTING TO K30,000 TO EVANGELICAL CHURCH IN ZAMBIA, MAKENI VILA CONGREGATION

24.01.21

United party for national development (UPND) kanyama constituency aspiring candidate Harry Hampende this morning joined congregates at hope church of the evangelical church in zambia.

The former lusaka deputy mayor was in the company of makeni villa aspiring councilor hon.mumba harry mwaanga nkumbula ward’s hon.Beene Hachoombwa amongst notable individuals.

This morning before we came here, I was talking to President HH and he asked me to greet the people of makeni villa, particularly members of this church, the President asked me to pass his new year gift to hope congregation, he has sent me to donate 3,000 blocks and 50 bags of cement for the completion of the wall fence of the church narrates Hampende.

When we take over Office in a few months from now, one of the first things I want to do is to become your infrastructure evangelist so that we can build together the house of the Lord said Hampende.

The kanyama strong man later identified eiderly women in the church and gifted each a 25kg bag of mealmeal.

© MEDIA TEAM