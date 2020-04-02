By shamoba

United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has donated hand sanitizers and other hygiene soaps as part of his contribution towards the fight against coronavirus to needy communities.

President Hichilema who flagged off the distribution at his residence this afternoon called on citizens to take the fight against coronavirus serious as the disease has the capacity to wipe out the entire population.

He said today’s distribution was the first among the many to be conducted across the country as he commended the willingness among members of society to adhere to strict hygiene practices but were impeded by the limitations in resources hence his decision to contribute to especially needy communities.

“This coronavirus is here amongst us as a people. We need to adhere to strict health guidelines as provided by authorities. It’s a serious matter that requires concerted efforts and I call upon the corporate world and ordinary individuals to make their contributions towards this fight which cannot be left to the government alone. This is my contribution and I expect everyone of us to help in one way or another.The levels of commitment among our citizens is commendable but limitations in resources is hampering the realisation of the campaign. The world is bleeding and calls for everyone’s efforts”,he said.

He also described the first Zambian death from coronavirus as indicated by government as sad and called for efforts aimed at saving lives.

The UPND who was flanked by senior party leaders led by Secretary General Stephen Katuka said while he appreciates the need for economic growth,there is need to protect the people from any form of diseases by working together and coming together as a people.

He added that the donation of supplies is aimed at minimizing the impact of the pandemic on public health and to limit disruptions to economies and supply chains.

HH WRITES:

Today we flagged off a nationwide distribution of hygiene products in a bid to help in the fight and prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus is real and should be taken seriously.

It is sad that the nation today has recorded its first Coronavirus death. We have lost one of our own. Our thoughts and prayers go to the family of the deceased.

This is not time to point fingers at each other; it is time to come together in unity and fight Covid-19.

Our contribution today was the first among the many to be conducted across the country in the near future. We commend the willingness among members of society in adhering to strict hygiene practices but unfortunately most of our people are impeded by the limitations in resources, hence our decision to contribute especially to needy and vulnerable communities.

We need to adhere to strict health guidelines as provided by health authorities. It’s a serious matter that requires concerted efforts and we call upon the corporate world and ordinary individuals to make their contributions towards this fight which cannot be left to the government or to any one individual or group of individuals only.

This is our personal contribution of hand sanitizers, face masks and hygiene soaps and we expect everyone of us to help in one way or another. The levels of commitment among our citizens is commendable but limitations in resources is hampering the realisation of the campaign. The world today is bleeding and calls for everyone’s efforts.

God bless Zambia; God bless Africa and God bless the World.

HH