We are not cowards and not scared of the PF tribalists, UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has charged.

Hichilema better known as HH says the ruling party PF wants to shed blood in Chilubi constituency ahead of the by-election.

Our Journalist Asa Manda reports that HH said this when he addressed his supporters in Chilubi before leaving the constituency following the police’s directive. HH says he is a responsible citizen and he has chosen peace.

The UPND Strongman told Supporters despite police giving him a go ahead they have changed and asked him to leave saying he stayed his safety will not be guaranteed.

‘As you might be aware, the Police earlier approved our campaign program but later canceled and only gave us upto today, 15:00 hours to campaign and informed us that if we went beyond, our safety was not guaranteed.

For the love of this country and to avoid endangering innocent lives, we decided to graciously abide by police advice. Going against police advice would have resulted in bloodshed by the PF tribalists who were planning to attack us. Out intelligence had this information already. We are not cowards, we are responsible,’ stated HH.

He thanked the people of Matipa area in Bulilo ward for the thunderous welcome and attending his meeting.

‘Thank you people of Matipa area in Bulilo ward, Chilubi constituency of Northern province for coming to our meeting today. Thank you for recognising that hate and thuggery cannot put food on our tables. Only hard work through agriculture and fish farming as a business, can improve our source of livelihood and nutrition,’ said HH.

The UPND leader appealed to the people of Chilubi to speak through the ballot and vote for his candidate.

‘Therefore on 13th February, 2020 vote for our candidate Stanislaus Chele as MP because he has what it takes not only to bring peace and unity, but to carry the vision of UPND,’ he said.

He said he will not be tempted to go the PF campaign of violence, hate speech and tribalism.

‘When they bring hate, corruption and incompetence, we shall bring love, unity and prudent management of our country’s resources,’ said HH.

HH who has only spent hours in Chilubi following the cancellation of his campaign rallies has since left the district.

The Police say President Lungu will be in the area hence the decision to cancel the opposition meetings.

Chilubi goes to the polls on Thursday to replace Rosaria Fundanga who died late 2019.