By Stanley Soko.

 

Zambia Police have summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to appear before them without specifying the reasons for the call out, impeccable sources at Police Headquarters and UPND have confirmed the development.

On Friday last week the UPND President stepped out to meet electorates in Chongwe Constitutency where he distributed masks and sources speculate that, this may be the reason. President Edgar Lungu, Vice President Inonge Wina and all PF Party officials have been going round the country on campaign tours without any restrictions from Police, the ECZ or health authorities, while Hichilema has virtually remained under house arrest and confined at his residence in New Kasama.

The last time HH was summoned at Police Headquarters, the Police killed two people after Hichilema’s supporters escorted him to give him solidarity. Many commentators believe that being campaign season, and barely 3 weeks from elections, it is extremely unwise to begin to summon Hichilema given the heighted tension during such a period.

218028839_1165452227264311_4026905751079604938_n

217572253_1165452400597627_1372522409095610358_n

216343487_1165452303930970_1105157858048030156_n

216213683_1165452457264288_1801540460642596992_n

216044687_1165452360597631_8233879234475238775_n

2 COMMENTS

  1. Kicks of a dying horse. Police should be proqqffetional in how they hundle issues.
    PF has been going round to campaign upto now. Ugandan way of intimidation is bad. All Zambians have already decided even if you deny HH to campaign, stones will and have already done it for HH.

  2. The European Union Observer Mission is in Zambia. Please UPND secretariate, can you inform them about the crooked behaviour of the pf and their police ?
    This is the campaign period and as such All candidates must equally be given opportunities to reach the people.
    Lungu is going around markets campaigning. HH has also started going around distributing masks. So the police have been issued with instructions to arrest the opposition leader.
    THE TENSE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IN THE COUNTRY DOES NOT NEED ANY PROVOATION, pf YOU HVE BEEN WARNED!

