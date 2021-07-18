By Stanley Soko.

Zambia Police have summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to appear before them without specifying the reasons for the call out, impeccable sources at Police Headquarters and UPND have confirmed the development.

On Friday last week the UPND President stepped out to meet electorates in Chongwe Constitutency where he distributed masks and sources speculate that, this may be the reason. President Edgar Lungu, Vice President Inonge Wina and all PF Party officials have been going round the country on campaign tours without any restrictions from Police, the ECZ or health authorities, while Hichilema has virtually remained under house arrest and confined at his residence in New Kasama.

Friends, in an effort to take us off our path to bring change to our country, the Zambia Police have summoned us with a view to arrest us tomorrow. We shall be strong and we won't relent in our fight for a better Zambia. — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) July 18, 2021

The last time HH was summoned at Police Headquarters, the Police killed two people after Hichilema’s supporters escorted him to give him solidarity. Many commentators believe that being campaign season, and barely 3 weeks from elections, it is extremely unwise to begin to summon Hichilema given the heighted tension during such a period.