ACC TO SUMMON HH THIS WEEK

The brutal PF regime may have access to the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s body as early as this week through the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) summons, most likely this Wednesday, according to highly placed State House and police sources.

PF have lost popularity even in what they consider their strongholds, but have now been scheming to access Mr. Hichilema’s body even for a few hours so they can harm him being the main contender.

Sources revealed that last week, a team of ACC officials were busy at PACRA and other government agencies trying to get documentation relating to the MMD privatisation programme and blame it on HH.

They found nothing incriminating Mr. Hichilema, but they still want to summon him to ACC and possibly have him detained in police custody even for a few hours and access his body so as to harm him.

But officials at ACC are opposed to the whole scheme because there was no case worthy pursuing, but PF regime just want Mr. Hichilema into their custody.

They also want to create an impression to the citizens that while the PF leadership are corrupt, the one citizens consider as an alternative in Mr. Hichilema is also corrupt.

They also want to derail Mr. Hichilema’s campaign programme in Lukashya Northern Province and Mwansabombwe in Luapula Province.

The plan is to cripple Mr. Hichilema and the UPND leadership is also to freeze Mr. Hichilema’s bank accounts and freeze his assets while the fake investigations will be going on, according to highly placed sources. -ZWD