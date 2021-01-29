HAKAINDE Hichilema is today afternoon set to file his nomination forms for an intra-party vote.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) is set to hold an elective general congress on February 14 this year.

The general conference would be held virtually.

Hichilema, who is known for his acronyms HH, is set to defend the party presidency.

So far, no UPND official has unmasked their desire to challenge the well-heeled 59 year old Hichilema.

While there is disinterest or even fright to challenge Hichilema by UPND stalwarts, he is not averse to opposition – at least by what he said on a live programme, via Zoom, on Diamond TV on Tuesday night.

Hichilema said any UPND member is welcome to compete against him, at the party’s general assembly.