In this video below, Hichilema was searched and had his shoes taken off, at Lilayi Police. He was then led into a windowless dark tiny cell which was smeared with human feaces where he was kept in confinement for three days and nights.
This video has never been widely shared on Facebook. It was taken by a police officer. President HH was arrested from his house after been teargassed. They took him by force to a police station and charge had already been prepared by the PF leader (ECL) or a cadre.
When he was handed over to the police women on duty for them to enter his details, a male police officer told the female officer that he was to be charged with treason for failing to give way to President Edgar Lungu. The women police officers screamed in disbelief. They demanded that he be charged with a different offence. One police officer (in blue top) started sobbing at the state Hichilema appeared. He had been bruised and teargassed. He was wounded. Been a Bally, he comforted the woman police officer.
Hichilema was later forcefully put in a room full of faeces where he stayed for three days before been moved to another remand prison where he spent time in a cold small and dark room.
Zambia, it’s time to recognise the bravely of these women police officers. They should never be forgotten.
For more details of Hichilema’s illegal detention, please buy the prison diaries by Frederick Misebezi. You are also free to write a book on Hichilema’s journey to plot one.
We wont forget.We can forgive but will make sure the police involved are soughted out…its time…its not HH who is coming for you…its us the people….you will feel the heat
Hate speech and tribal rantings must be criminal offences
LUNGU IS A SADIST, AND EVEN LOOKING AT HIM CLEARLY NOW, HE HAS A VERY UNFORGIVING HEART, UMUFIMBILWA BAKWATA WAMUYAYAYA.
We the people are coming for you so that you learn how to treat others in future. An example has to be made so that future police officers will act proffessionally and anyone in the corridors of power should never abuse anyone. Those women deserve to be promoted and the criminal ones arrested and prosecuted. You don’t treat people in that manner as if they mean nothing. This video is so heartbreaking , it shows how brutal the past regime was and calling themselves Christian is an insult. We shall not forget.
And that is why over 2000 years ago, among other things that grieved his heart,”Jesus Wept.” (John 11:35)
Lungu is a Devil who doesn’t stand for anything good and only cares for himself. His fighting to take over the party after Sara’s demise clearly showed of what was to come while pretending to be humble. For leader that would depend on the likes of Inno Commander to get into leadership and to be sustained in the role shows he didn’t have anything to offer the Zambian people. It’s been chaos through out from the time he became president. He reduced the presidency to a laughing stock manned by young useless advisers on steroids. HH has a right to forgive Lungu but we the people want a commission of enquiry to understand the chain of command of how this treason charge was arrived at and who was involved from preferring the charges. The commission of enquiry should be formed to cover everything from looting, corruption, extra judicial killings, usurpation of constitutional powers, and breaching of the constitution. This should include reviewing 2016 election results. The behaviour of ECZ should also come under the spotlight. Like the 2016 election results 2021 election results were going to be rigged had stringent vote protection mechanisms not been put in place. How else can they explain the 4 & 1/2 days delay in announcing the results. They should also explain the pre-marked presidential ballots found thrown on the streets. The confidence exhibited by PF was based on the scheme working out. The results were only released after heating a dead end realising the was no room for manipulation. The aim of immunity was not to a aid a president to go on rampage committing crimes to it’s citizens, misgorverning, corruption and looting the national treasury. We also want to understand what was going on at the IDC where Lungu appointed himself chairman. We can’t achieve anything as a nation if the crimes committed by Lungu’s regime can be left just like that. The AG should consider his position. It doesn’t matter if he’s holding a constitutional position the fact is the man is not fit to hold the position. The Concourt should also be on the spot light. You can’t have a concourt that is not led by the chief justice. This court has to be restructured just like the ECZ, people not fit to serve in these institutions should either move on their own or be moved. We need to build institutions with people of integrity, ethics, values and principles.