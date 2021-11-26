.

Lusaka… Friday, November 26, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

WHOEVER is advising President Hakainde Hichilema that the way to go is by nullifying parliamentary seats, is making a grave mistake for him, Zambia Republican Party leader Wright Musoma has said.

Mr Musoma observed that it is clear the UPND and its President want to get rid of Patriotic Front Members of Parliament and increase their numbers in parliament so that they fulfill their selfish agenda.

He said that the move is not good and that it should be condemned by all Zambians.

Mr Musoma alleged that the increase in the number of seats being nullified is targeted at destroying the PF, adding that the ruling UPND is targeting big constituencies.

He reminded Mr Hichilema and the UPND that the move is what made the Patriotic Front unpopular.

“They are doing the same things that the PF were doing and they targeted big constituencies such as Kabushi in Ndola.

“We are seeing selective prosecution which Mr Hichilema was condemning and for him it has come early.

“We want to see development in the country, he promised to introduce free education he can get all MPs but lose elections. What the UPND is doing is not in the interest of Zambians,” he said.

He wondered why petitions are only in PF strongholds and big constituencies.

Mr Musoma said Mr Hichilema is digging his own political grave by arresting former ministers.

The Patriotic Front have continued losing parliamentary seats especially in their strongholds. Through elections’ petitions

On Monday, three more parliamentary seats were nullified by different courts of law.

High Court rulings saw the PF’s victories in Nakonde, Lunte and Chimwemwe voided in petitions brought by losing rivals in the August 12, 2021 elections that put the party out of power and installed the UPND.

Credit:Daily Nation