HH GIVEN 24 HOURS TO APOLOGIZE FOR USING DEROGATORY LANGUAGE

…. Failure to which he will be reported to relevant authorities

By SMART EAGLES

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been given 24 hours to apologise to the residents of Lukashya and the nation at large for using derogatory language at a public rally in Lukashya Constituency over the weekend.

Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy (AAJD) Public Relations Director Samuel Banda says failure by HH to apologise within 24 hours, his organization will report him to the relevant authorities.

“We wish to condemn in the strongest terms, the use of derogatory language at public rallies. We feel this is alien to our values and erodes the moral fibre of our society. Scenes as that witnessed of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, openly using insulting language at a public rally make for sad viewing,” he said.

“It is an affront to Zambia’s position as a Christian nation and makes us question HH’s intentions for this country. It is also worth noting that rallies are attended by people from all walks of life, and most importantly children, what example does such conduct set for them.”

He stated that democracy guarantees freedom of speech, however, it is incumbent upon political leaders not to abuse this essential right by displaying maturity at public events.