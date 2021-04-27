HH HAS A CRIMINAL TRACK RECORD – NAWAKWI

… insists that the opposition leader is holding hostage the missing Hatembo’s at his house and wonders why Mr.Hichilema has runaway if he is innocent.

Lusaka … Tuesday, April, 27, 2021[Smart Eagles]

FDD president Edith Nawakwi says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has a track record of criminality.

Ms.Nawakwi insisted that Mr. Hichilema is holding hostage the missing Pheluna and Milton Hatembo at his house.

Pheluna Hatembo and Milton are the witnesses in the case involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema where he is accused of fraudulently acquiring farm number 1924 in Kalomo.

A missing persons report was filed at Lusaka Central Police on March 09, 2021 by brothers to Ms. Pheluna and Mr. Milton – Emerson and Cosmas Hatembo.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Ms. Nawakwi said Mr. Hichilema has answers on the whereabouts of the Hatembo’s adding that he should release them because their family needs them.

The FDD leader said Mr.Hichilema risked being arrested over the missing of the Hatembo’s.

“HH cannot continue to runaway he has the answer on the whereabouts of the Hatembo’s and their family needs them. I wonder why the Police are slow on this matter maybe they plan to arrest him when files in his nomination papers to run for presidency,” Ms.Nawakwi said.

” The UPND are desperate to the extent of circulating a fake WhatsApp message and their desperation will injure them. I have come to the press because there is a video from the Hatembo’s purporting that they are running away from me because I want to kill. That video was done under duress and maybe they plan to kill the Hatembos and them frame me,” She said.

And Ms.Nawakwi said the UPND leader should not be allowed to be anywhere near the corridors of power because he may turn the country into armageddon.

” What type of leader steals property of people after they are dead. His wealth was not obtained in a viable way and I have no doubt in my mind that HH dipped his fingers in the Lima back liquidation and he is not worthy your time as a leader ,” she said.

Ms. Nawakwi adds that the dwindling political fortunes of Mr. Hichilema has to do with himself and he will keep losing members.

“The country can’t be on fire because of HH and this matter of the Hatembo’s will only be resolved by the UPND themselves. UPND cannot substitute themselves from law and order,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Ms.Nawakwi said her interest in the Hatembo’s is to ensure that justice prevails.

” I am not keeping the Hatembo children at my house but am providing material help , the children are dehydrated because they are missing their mother,” she said.

“The grabbing of their farm 1924 by Hichilema has left the Hatembo’s with nothing and they have no source of income.

The interest in the Hatembo’s is that they are Zambians and am fighting for justice to prevail.,” Ms. Nawakwi said.