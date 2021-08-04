Fellow citizens

You know we have never shied away from engaging citizens through debates, press briefings and other forms. We greatly welcome such platforms.

For those who may not be aware, in the previous election debates, we had flight permits and were able to briefly suspend our field activities in the afternoon and fly into Lusaka to join the debates, then following day fly back to continue our programmes.

This may not be the case this time around as it is almost humanly impossible to drive all the way from Mbala, Mpulungu, in this terrain, face police hurdles on the way and be in time for debate this evening.

We sincerely apologise this time around. All the best to the debaters this evening.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#vote4change

#vote4HH