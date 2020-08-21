HH HAS BECOME SO DELUSIONAL THAT HE IS NOW BELIEVING HIS OWN CROOKED LIES

LUSAKA, 21st August 2020.

I was shocked to hear UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema lying that that we in the Patriotic Front are scared of arrests in the highly unlikely event that he won the 2021 elections. We know he does not get it but he has already lost 2021 because of his bitterness, tribalism and dictatorship, so what do we have to fear?

I rarely respond to falsehoods because as they say: “never argue with a fool, or people will not notice the difference.”

However, sometimes when a fool starts believing their own lies and they become so delusional that they become detached from reality, it becomes necessary to put them in their place and bring them back to the real world.

Such is the unfortunate case of Hakainde Hichilema. As if his track record as a tribal dictator who shies away from accounting for his unexplained wealth is not bad enough, he has now degenerated into a pathetic liar who holds his own fabrications as gospel truth.

HICHILEMA IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR

Let me put the record straight. Never in my capacity as Secretary General of Patriotic Front or even in my personal capacity have I ever uttered any “concerns” about being persecuted in the extremely unlikely event of Mr. Hichilema’s regional minded clique forming government. Such sentiments are the figment of his sick imagination. HH has been feeding his mind with the spew coming from his own gutter social media platforms. He has been doing this for so long that he now believes it to be gospel truth.

BY HIS OWN ADMISSION HH HAS BECOME SO CONFUSED THAT HE HAS LOST THE ABILITY TO COUNT

By his own confession, he has lost count of how many times he has lost elections. Who can trust a man who by his own admission has lost his faculties?

Even after losing 5 times in a row to a democratic process, he has the audacity to day-dream about winning an election, let alone arresting people.

Yet in spite of this self-centered mis-firing under-performer’s record breaking number of losses, he will not allow anybody else to emerge within UPND. HH doesn’t care. He doesn’t care that Democracy isn’t about imposing oneself on people. He doesn’t care that it’s about the people’s will being respected.

Filled with foolish pride, he is delusional about his popularity. He has no grassroots appeal. Hichilema is only popular with elitist tribal fanatics who have created multiple face book accounts to create an illusion of popularity to massage his perverted ego.

He is nowhere where it really matters – on the ground. Meanwhile, Patriotic Front under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is taking development “on the ground” to everyone, everywhere in Zambia without leaving anyone behind. That is why UPND former strongholds have rapidly become PF fortresses.

HH THE TIN POT DICTATOR MUST FIRST “FIX” ARTICLE 70 OF UPND CONSTITUTION WHICH WAS MANIPULATED TO GIVE HIMSELF LIFE PRESIDENCY OF “HIS” PARTY

No Mr. Hakainde Hichilema! Democracy isn’t about imposing yourself on people, it’s about the people’s will being respected. Before you can even fantasise and build castles in the air about becoming President of Zambia and imagine yourself arresting people, we ask you Mr. regional tin pot dictator to fix article 70 of the UPND constitution which was manipulated to create a life Presidency to satisfy your insatiable lust for power at all costs.

Lastly, as we were reflecting on his legacy, I read how late President Levy Mwanawasa eloquently described you in his memoirs:

“The problem Mr Hichilema is the fact that he wants to cheat, to mislead, and to show that he is what he is not”.

And that:

“Hichilema’s understanding of politics is that it doesn’t matter; you can cheat, provided you get your goals.”

It is bad enough for someone to be a liar and a cheat. But it is a tragedy for an individual to also be foolish enough to take their own vomit as a trusted wholesome meal.

SIGNED:

Hon Davies Mwila

Secretary General

Patriotic Front